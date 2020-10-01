Hathras gang-rape: Post-mortem report of victim released amid political row

The post-mortem report of the girl who was gang-raped and butally assaulted by four men in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras two weeks ago has revealed that she was strangulated and had also suffered fracture in her spine.

The post-mortem report has been prepared by Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. It may be recalled that the 19-year-old girl had died at Safdarjung Hospital just a day after she was referred from Aligarh.

The post-mortem report revealed that the victim suffered fracture of "C6 cervical vertebra" and there was "extravasations of blood along the fracture line" and the underlying spinal cord was "contused with ascending oedema".

The post-mortem report also revealed that marks on the neck of the victim are consistent due to attempted strangulation.

"The ligature mark over the neck is consistent with attempted strangulation but (it) did not contribute to death in this case," the report said.

The post-mortem also mentioned that the cause of death will be confirmed by chemical analysis report of the viscera. It is learnt that the viscera of the victim has been preserved at Safadarjung Hospital. The hospital has also handed over other vital samples to the investigating officer.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra left for Hathras on Thursday (October 1) to meet the family of the deceased girl.

The victim died on Tuesday at Delhi's Safadarjung Hospital, prompting nationwide outrage and protests. Even as the family members of the victim were grieving over the death of the girl, the Uttar Pradesh police cremated the victim in the dead of the night without the consent of her family members.