Hathras gang-rape: Victim's family refuses to undergo narco-test; this is what they said

Hathras: The family members of Hathras gang-rape and murder victim has refused to get their narco test conducted saying that they only want justice and no tests.

The victim's mother told Zee News that the UP police officers did not allow them to see her daughter's body and perform the last rites. She accused the DM of constantly pressurizing them to change their statement. She added that the narco test should be of those accused who did wrong with their daughter.

When asked about the audio that went viral, the deceased's brother denied about any such talk with Congress leader. It is to be noted that an audio conversation between the Congress leader and the victim's brother Sandeep has gone viral. In the audio clip the victim's kin is being urged to speak against the police and the government in front of the media and also asked to wait for the arrival of Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi before making the statement.

In another audio, Sandeep (victim's brother) is being explained that the government is giving 25 lakhs but he is asked not to accept the offer.

However, ZEE NEWS does not confirm the veracity of both the viral audio clips.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh government led by Yogi Adityanath has recommended the CBI investigation into Hathras gang-rape and murder case, the Chief Minister's office stated on Saturday (October 3). CM Adityanath also said that his government was determined to ensure the harshest punishment for those guilty in the entire incident.

The decision came after a high-level meeting of concerned officials on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday, CM Yogi suspended Hathras SP and four other policemen over the Hathras case. The action was taken on the basis of a preliminary inquiry report of the SIT which was constituted by the chief minister to probe into the case of alleged murder and gangrape of a 19-year-old girl in Hathras.