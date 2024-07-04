Advertisement
HATHRAS STAMPEDE

Hathras Incident: Baba's 'Rangoli' Was The Reason For Stampede, Leading To Deaths at Satsang

Intelligence findings indicate that a rangoli was created at the satsang venue, through which Narayan Sakar Hari was supposed to walk.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 04, 2024, 06:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Hathras, India (July 3, 2024) — The tragic stampede in Hathras, which resulted in the deaths of hundreds, has now revealed a disturbing cause. Intelligence investigations have shed light on the reasons behind the chaos. According to the local police's intelligence unit, the stampede was triggered by devotees scrambling to collect the colored powder from a 'rangoli' designed by Suraj Pal, also known as Narayan Sakar Hari.

The Trigger Behind the Stampede

Intelligence findings indicate that a rangoli was created at the satsang venue, through which Narayan Sakar Hari was supposed to walk. Following his passage, the crowd rushed towards the rangoli, believing it to be blessed by the Baba. As soon as Baba walked over the rangoli, the devotees surged forward, attempting to collect the sacred powder, leading to a massive and uncontrollable stampede.

Death Toll Rises as Chaos Unfolds

One by one, lives were lost in the chaos. Reports indicate that approximately 2.25 tons of colored powder were used to create the rangoli. Despite the anticipation of a large crowd, the organizers failed to inform the local police. It is customary for a 200-meter-long rangoli to be prepared for Narayan Sakar Hari at every satsang, and Hathras was no exception.

Devotees' Reverence for the Rangoli

Devotees of Narayan Sakar Hari believe that the rangoli becomes highly auspicious after the Baba walks over it. They bow down to it and take a portion of the powder home, believing it wards off illnesses and evil spirits. This deep-seated belief led to the rush and the subsequent tragic incident.

Police Raids Following the Incident

In response to the tragedy, the Uttar Pradesh police have conducted raids at eight locations associated with Narayan Sakar Hari, including sites in Mainpuri, Gwalior, Hathras, and Kanpur. The authorities are now investigating the circumstances leading up to the stampede to ensure accountability and prevent such occurrences in the future.

