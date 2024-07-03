Hathras Satsang Stampede: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Judicial Probe, 121 Confirmed Dead | 10 Points

A day after the stampede in Hathras where at least 121 people were killed, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Wednesday a judicial investigation into the incident as he met with those injured in the incident. He said that six of those killed were from other states, including four from Haryana and one each from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. CM Yogi added that retired administration and police officials will be part of the judicial investigation into the stampede. The committee will determine who was responsible for the tragedy and whether it was a conspiracy, according to the chief minister.

Adityanath did not rule out a conspiracy in the stampede. He also stated that the "sevadars" (volunteers working for the'satsang' organisers) should have transported the victims to the hospital. People were dying, and the "sevadars" had fled, he claimed. The chief minister added that the government will take steps to prevent such incidents from occurring again, and that a standard operating procedure for religious congregations may be implemented.

Here are ten latest developments in the Hathras satsang stampede incident: