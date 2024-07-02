Hathras Satsang Stampede: At Lease 27 Lives Lost in Aftermath Of Religious Gathering

A tragic incident unfolded in Fularai village of Sikandarau in Hathras district, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday. The village was hosting a religious congregation of Bhole Baba which turned fatal when a stampede broke out right after the conclusion of the event. Chaos ensued as the crowd rushed out, trampling women and children in the process, leading to screams and cries echoing through the area. Authorities have reported 27 casualties so far, including 23 women, three children, and one man. The injured have been rushed to the medical college in Etah, with further casualties feared. The identification of the deceased is currently underway.

Uttar Pradesh: A major incident has occurred in Ratibhanpur, Sikandra Rao, Hathras. A stampede in a satsang pavilion has resulted in the deaths of 27 people, including 19 women, and the death toll may rise. A large number of women, elderly people, and children have been injured,

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the incident and directed officials to provide all necessary assistance to the victims and their families. SSP Rajesh Kumar Singh of Etah confirmed that the incident occurred amidst ongoing investigation into the circumstances that led to the stampede.

VIDEO | Hathras Stampede: "In Etah Hospital, 27 bodies have been brought, out of which 23 are women, three are children and one is a man. As of now, no injured people have been brought. This is a very unfortunate incident. May their souls rest in peace," says Etah SSP Rajesh

This is a developing story.