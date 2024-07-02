Advertisement
Hathras Satsang Stampede: At Lease 27 Lives Lost in Aftermath Of Religious Gathering

 Authorities have reported 27 casualties so far, including 23 women, three children, and one man. The injured have been rushed to the medical college in Etah, with further casualties feared. The identification of the deceased is currently underway.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Jul 02, 2024, 05:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Authorities have reported 27 casualties so far, including 23 women, three children, and one man. The injured have been rushed to the medical college in Etah, with further casualties feared. The identification of the deceased is currently underway.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the incident and directed officials to provide all necessary assistance to the victims and their families. SSP Rajesh Kumar Singh of Etah confirmed that the incident occurred amidst ongoing investigation into the circumstances that led to the stampede.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the incident and directed officials to provide all necessary assistance to the victims and their families. SSP Rajesh Kumar Singh of Etah confirmed that the incident occurred amidst ongoing investigation into the circumstances that led to the stampede.

This is a developing story.

