Hathras Stamped Search On For Bhole Baba, Top Cops At Spot; Key Updates
A tragic stampede in Hathras, claimed 121 lives after a religious gathering led by Bhole Baba. PM announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for victims' families and Rs 50,000 for the injured.
Hathras Satsang Stampede: One of the most tragic incidents took place inHathras district of Uttar Pradesh which claimed the lives of 121 people, including several women and children, officials said. The incident took place just after a religious preacher, Bhole Baba, addressed his followers at Mughalgarhi village of Hathras district.
UP's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the stampede which occurred on Tuesday after. CM Yofi instructed officials to reach the accident site and carry out relief measures. Later, the PM's office also announced an ex gratia compensation of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the family of each person killed in the stampede, While, the injured would be given Rs 50,000.
Check Out The Key Updates Of The Hathras Satsang Stampede
A forensic department team with sniffer dogs arrived at the site of the incident to collect evidence. At least 116 people were killed in a stampede during a 'satsang'.
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: The Forensic Team arrives at the incident site in Hathras, where a stampede took place yesterday, claiming the lives of 116 people.
The incident happened during a Satsang conducted by 'Bhole Baba'.
- There was a lack of crowd control management and there were no emergency exits at the event venue.
- CM Yogi Adityanath is likely to visit Hathras today where a stampede at a religious congregation killed 121 people, officials said.
- The death toll raised 121 of which 107 bodies have been identified and rest are still unidentified.
- Reportedly, religious preacher Bhole Baba arrived at the ashram at 2:30 pm amidst suspicions of a secret tunnel in the ashram.
- Sakar Vishwa Hari Bhole Baba is from Bahadur Nagar in the Patiyali area of Kasganj district. Formerly known as Saurabh Kumar, he left his job with the state police 17 years ago to become a preacher. While his followers spread beyond Uttar Pradesh to Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.
- BJP MP from Hathras Anoop Pradhan visited the district hospital to meet victims of the Hathras Satsang stampede.
- External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar offered condolences on the loss of lives in the tragic stampede in Uttar Pradesh Hathras. EAM expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.
