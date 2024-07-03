Hathras Stamped Search On For Bhole Baba, Top Cops At Spot; Key Updates

Hathras Satsang Stampede: One of the most tragic incidents took place inHathras district of Uttar Pradesh which claimed the lives of 121 people, including several women and children, officials said. The incident took place just after a religious preacher, Bhole Baba, addressed his followers at Mughalgarhi village of Hathras district.

UP's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the stampede which occurred on Tuesday after. CM Yofi instructed officials to reach the accident site and carry out relief measures. Later, the PM's office also announced an ex gratia compensation of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the family of each person killed in the stampede, While, the injured would be given Rs 50,000.

Check Out The Key Updates Of The Hathras Satsang Stampede