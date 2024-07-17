Hathras Stampede: Bhole Baba Breaks Silence Over 121 Deaths; Says 'Poisonous Substance Was...'

In his first reaction to the devastating Hathras stampede that claimed 121 lives on July 2, Narayan Sakaar Hari, alias Bhole Baba, has spoken out, saying that a conspiracy was hatched to tarnish his name and reputation. The self-styled godman, in an interview with news agency IANS, expressed his distress over the tragedy but claimed that a poisonous substance was sprayed amid the gathering, leading to the stampede.

"We are very disturbed and distressed after the July 2 incident. But, who can avoid the inevitable? Whoever has come to this Earth will have to depart one day, although the timing may differ," Bhole Baba said, seemingly resigned to the tragedy.

However, he quickly shifted gears, alleging a conspiracy to sully his name and reputation. "Our counsel A.P. Singh and eyewitnesses told us about a poisonous spray at the gathering. This proves that a conspiracy was hatched to tarnish our name and reputation," he claimed.

Despite the allegations, Bhole Baba expressed faith in the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe the incident. "Truth will prevail, and the conspirators will be brought to book," he said, confidently.

The SIT, too, has hinted at a "major conspiracy" angle behind the incident, holding the event organisers, local police, and state administration guilty. However, Bhole Baba was spared any charges. The state government has since suspended several officials, including the sub-divisional magistrate, circle officer, tehsildar, station house officer, and two local police outpost in-charge officers.

The tragedy occurred on July 2 at a spiritual congregation in Phoolrai village, where over 2 lakh people had gathered for a 'satsang'. The FIR lodged in the case stated that permission was taken by the organisers for a gathering of 80,000 people, raising questions about the lack of preparedness and security measures.