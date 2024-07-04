Hathras Stampede: Pandit Dhirendra Shastri Cancels Birthday Event, Urges Devotees to Avoid Crowds

Hathras: Following the tragic incident in Hathras, Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Krishna Shastri has canceled the grand celebration planned for his birthday on July 4. The event was expected to attract millions of devotees. Shastri made this decision prioritizing the safety of his followers.

Impact of the Hathras Incident

On July 2, a stampede during a satsang by self-styled saint Bhole Baba, also known as Narayan Sakar Hari, in Hathras’ Sikandararau area led to the death of 121 people, mostly women. The role of Bhole Baba’s aides in managing the crowd has come under scrutiny. It is suspected that the stampede was triggered by the aides using sticks to control the crowd.

Message from Dhirendra Shastri

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri said, “Extensive preparations were being made for my birthday celebration on July 4. We had organized it on a grand scale, but considering the current situation, we have decided to cancel the event. I request all of you to celebrate from where you are, recite Hanuman Chalisa at home, and plant trees.”

Preparations for Guru Purnima

Shastri further mentioned, “Guru Purnima is on July 21. For this, we will organize a large field of 30-40 acres and await your arrival. During the Guru Purnima festival, you will perform Paduka Puja and have darshan of Bageshwar Balaji. Our aim is to ensure no elderly person suffers, no one falls ill, no one has an upset stomach, there is no pushing and shoving, and you all remain safe.”

Safety Measures

Shastri has appealed to devotees to celebrate his birthday from home this year to avoid any untoward incidents. He said, “Stay smiling, stay pain-free, and ensure the celebration is conducted safely.”

Conclusion

The Hathras incident has shaken everyone, and Dhirendra Shastri has made this significant decision prioritizing his devotees’ safety. Bageshwar Dham has emphasized preparations for the upcoming Guru Purnima and is striving to ensure all celebrations are conducted safely and systematically.

Learning from this incident, Shastri has conveyed that safety is paramount and that large gatherings should be avoided to prevent future tragedies. Devotees have welcomed this decision and appreciated Shastri Ji’s awareness and concern for their safety.