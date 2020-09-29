Hathras victim's kin accuses UP Police of taking no action against attackers, says had to rush woman to hospital in auto

LUCKNOW: The 19-year-old woman, who was gangraped and brutally assaulted by accused in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on September 14, died on Tuesday morning at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital after battling for her life for almost a fortnight.

The woman's family has alleged that UP Police did nothing to help them and took no action against the attackers.

Speaking to Zee News, the victim's brother accused the Uttar Police of providing no help when he along with her sister visited the station. He said he had to take her sister to Hathras hospital in an auto-rickshaw.

He said one of the four accused of the gangrape was arrested only after the victim's statement. He said the police officials were asking for accused's contact number. The incident took place on September 14.

Terming the incident on lines of 'Nirbhaya gangrape', he demanded that the accused should be awarded death sentence.

The woman, who belonged to the Scheduled Castes community, had been in an extremely critical state with multiple fractures and her tongue was cut. A spokesman of AMU's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College said that victim's legs were completely paralysed and arms partially paralysed.

The woman was attacked on September 14 at her village in Hathras, some 200 km from Delhi. She was dragged by her dupatta into the fields, where she had been cutting grass with her family.

The woman was first admitted to the AMU's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital. Later, she was shifted to the ICU of Safdarjung hospital after her condition worsened. After her family members expressed their desire to take her to Delhi, she was referred to AIIMS on Monday (Sept 28) morning.

The accused, who belonged to the upper caste, tried to strangulate her to death as she resisted their attempt and, in the process, she had also ended up biting her tongue and suffering a severe cut on it.