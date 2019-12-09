Hats off to Telangana CM KCR, police for what they did: Jagan Reddy on Hyderabad encounter

Amravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday lauded Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the Hyderabad Police for taking efficient action against the accused in the Hyderabad government veterinarian's gangrape and murder case, that shook the nation.

Addressing the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, CM Reddy said, "Hats off to Telangana CM KCR and police officers for what they did."

Speaking about the brutal incident, Reddy further said, "I saw the entire issue on TV and newspapers. I can understand the pain of Disha's (Hyderabad veterinarian) parents."

"I am myself a father of two daughters, I have a sister and a wife...as a father, how could I come to terms with such a horrific incident," said Reddy.

On Friday morning (December 6), the Cyberabad Police had shot dead the four accused when they, as per the police, tried to escape from the crime scene where they were taken by a police team to recreate the sequence of events which led to them rape and murder the 26-year-old veterinarian after her scooty broke down in Shamshabad, on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The Telangana Police, on its part, claimed that the accused attacked the police personnel and two of them even snatched weapons and opened fire, forcing the police to retaliate. Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said all four died in retaliatory fire. Two policemen were also injured, but these were not bullet injuries.

The accused had allegedly gang-raped and killed the veterinarian near the outer Ring Road at Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad and dumped the body and set it afire near Shadnagar.

Meanwhile, Telangana government has set a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat to probe into the encounter of the four accused in the Hyderabad gang-rape and murder case by Cyberabad Police.

The Telangana government's decision to constitute the SIT comes at a time when the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has already launched a probe into the case. Petitions have also been filed in the Supreme Court alleging non-compliance of SC's 2014 guidelines on police encounters. In a related development, the Telangana High Court has directed that the bodies of the four accused be preserved till December 9.