'Have a great 2023': Prez Murmu, PM Modi extend New Year greetings

New Delhi: 2023 clocked in a few hours ago and greetings have started pouring in. India’s President and Prime Minister also extended their greetings to everyone as they wished them happiness and success. President Droupadi Murmu took to Twitter to extend the New Year greetings. “Happy New Year to all! Greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens and Indians living abroad. May the Year 2023 bring new inspirations, goals and achievements in our lives. Let us resolve to rededicate ourselves to the unity, integrity and inclusive development of the nation,” read the tweet. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended New Year greetings and wished that it will be filled with hope, happiness and lots of success.

"Have a great 2023! May it be filled with hope, happiness and lots of success. May everyone be blessed with wonderful health," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

People across the country thronged temples to offer prayers on the first day of the New Year. A `Ganga aarti` was performed at Varanasi`s Assi Ghat in the early hours on Sunday. People gathered at the ghat to watch the Ganga aarti. In Ujjain, devotees gathered at Mahakaleshwar Temple to get a glimpse of morning aarti on Sunday.`Bhasma aarti` of Lord Shiva was performed in the early morning hours at the Mahakaleshwar Temple. Mahakaleshwar`s Bhasma Aarti is believed as the most special, as it is the only `Jyotirling` amongst the 12 where the Bhasma is applied on the `Shivling`.

Hence, it is one of the reasons why people from all across the world come to attend it, according to the Mahakaleshwar priest. Meanwhile, morning prayers were also performed at Mumbai`s iconic Siddhivinayak Temple. Devotees thronged Siddhivinayak Temple to watch the morning aarti on Sunday, the first day of the new year.