NewsIndia
MALLIKARJUN KHARGE

'Have to fight together against fascist forces': Mallikarjun Kharge's first reaction after becoming Congress president

Mallikarjun Kharge has been elected as the Congress president in the presidential polls, the sixth in the party's 137-year-old history

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 05:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'Have to fight together against fascist forces': Mallikarjun Kharge's first reaction after becoming Congress president

New Delhi: The newly elected Congress’s National president Mallikarjun Kharge, on Wednesday (October 19, 2022) addressed his first press conference as the president of Congress and said that under his leadership, he would work towards strengthening the party and fight against the "fascist" forces who are attacking democracy and the constitution. Kharge also extended his wishes to his fellow party member Shashi Tharoor. He also thanked the outgoing president Sonia Gandhi for her excellent leadership.

“I want to congratulate my partner Shashi Tharoor as well. I met him and discussed how to take the party forward. I want to thank Sonia Gandhi on behalf of all party workers. Under her leadership, we formed our govt in the centre twice,” he said in the press conference.

Attacking the current ruling government, Kharge said, “We have to fight together against the fascist forces who are attacking democracy and the Constitution”

“We all have to work like workers of the party, nobody is big or small in the party. We have to unitedly fight against the fascist forces that are attacking the democratic institutions under the garb of communalism,” he added.

Kharge will be sworn in as the party President on October 26, Congress MP Randeep Surjewala informed during the press conference. 

The newly elected Congress’s national president Mallikarjun Kharge is all set to lead India's oldest national political party. In a close fight between Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor, Kharge has been elected as the Congress president in the presidential polls, the sixth in the party's 137-year-old history.

Live Tv

Mallikarjun KhargeCongress presidentCongress president Mallikarjun khargeShashi TharoorCongress

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Hindus, 'soft targets' of terrorists in Kashmir!
DNA Video
DNA: Monday officially declared as ‘worst day of the week’
DNA Video
DNA: Who made stray dogs 'killer'?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the reality of helicopter crash near Kedarnath?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; October 18, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Jinping is afraid of Galvan!
DNA Video
DNA: How did the system 'fail' in conducting 'PET' exam?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of unethical profiteering by Private hospitals
DNA Video
DNA: Is over speeding becoming a trend in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 17, 2022