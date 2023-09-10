Seema Haider New Look: The story of Seema Haider and Sachin Meena is widely known, with discussions about them happening everywhere. Recently, new photos of Seema Haider and Sachin Meena have left everyone surprised. In these new photos, Seema Haider is dressed up like a bride, and Sachin Meena also appears to be groomed like a groom. On social media, people have started speculating whether Seema and Sachin are planning to get married again. However, that is not the case. Let's find out what Seema and Sachin are up to in their wedding attire.

Seema Haider in a Saffron Attire

It should be noted that the viral look of Seema and Sachin shows both of them dressed in saffron-colored attire, and the way they are dressed makes them look like a bride and groom. According to reports, a video of Seema Haider and Sachin's new look is rapidly going viral on the social media platform Instagram.

Why is Seema Haider Dressed Like a Bride?

It is worth mentioning that on the occasion of Janmashtami, Sachin and Seema got ready like a bride and groom. Surprisingly, Seema Haider, who hails from Sindh, Pakistan, has now fully embraced Hinduism. She celebrated Lord Krishna's Janmashtami with great pomp and performed the rituals meticulously. During this time, Seema Haider and the children were also seen dressed up like Radha and Krishna.

Who is Seema Haider?

Seema Haider, a Pakistani, has been accused of entering India illegally via Nepal with her four children. She claims that she did this out of love for Sachin Meena and simply wants to be with him. However, prior to this, Seema has faced allegations of being an agent. The authorities have also questioned Sachin and Seema about their relationship.