Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah in Delhi to reopen from September 6

New Delhi: The Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah located in the Nizamuddin West area of Delhi, will be reopened from September 6, said Syed Adeeb Nizami, Incharge Dargah Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya on Friday. The shrine was closed from mid-March, after the outbreak of coronavirus.

The decision to reopen the dargah was taken after the Unlock 4 guidelines were issued by the government. The dargah will be following COVID-19 guidelines to check the spread of coronavirus. Syed Adeeb Nizami said that all arrangements in accordance to the guidelines have been done.

Talking to ANI, Syed Adeeb Nizami said, "The dargah will be opened from September 6. According to the government guidelines, we have made arrangements. In the lockdown, we closed the dargah to the public. Now keeping the guidelines in mind, we are opening the dargah."

Automatic sanitiser machines has been installed at all the entry and exit points of the dargah and thermal scanning of pilgrims will be done.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Friday reported 2,914 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest number recorded in four days. The total tally in the national capital now stands at 1,85,220. The national capital also reported 13 deaths and the toll has gone to 4,513.

According to the Delhi government data, the number of active and recovered cases are 18,842 and 1,61,865.