HBSE Board Class 10th result 2019 to be declared shortly, check bseh.org.in

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) is set to announce the HBSE Class 10th Result 2019 on Friday, May 17, 2019. The board will release the SSE class 10 result or the HBSE 10th results on its official website: bseh.org.in.

The results can also be checked either online or by SMS services through mobile phone.

Those students who appeared in the HBSE Class 10th exam are advised to be ready with their admit cards/hall tickets and other details such as the roll number, registration number and exam centre number before checking their results on the board's website.

Shortly after the Haryana Board Class 10th Result 2019 or the HBSE SSE results are declared, students can also download their scorecard from these websites: examresults.net, indiaresults.com, results.gov.in

The board is also expected to release the answer sheets of top 3 students. The answer sheets will be published on the board's official website.

How To Check HBSE Class 10 Results 2019:-

-Go to the board's official website.

-Click on the results tab.

-You will be redirected to Indiaresults.com page. Enter the required details there.

-Submit and view your result.



How To Check HBSE 10th Result 2019 Through SMS:

-The students can also check their result through SMS.

-To get your result through SMS type, RESULTHB10 and type your roll number without space.

-Send this to 56263.

Approximately 4 lakh students had appeared for the class 10 board examinations which were conducted from March 8 to March 30 this year. The board had already announced the Class 12 results.