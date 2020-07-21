HBSE Class 12th results 2020 Date: Haryana Board expected to announce Class 12 results at bseh.org.in

The Board of School Education Haryana Bhiwani is will announce BSEH Haryana Board class 12th results 2020 on Tuesday (July 21). Once declared, the results will be available on BSEH's official website- bseh.org.in.

Earlier, Haryana Board Secretary Rajiv Prasad had announced that BSEH has already completed its preparations to announce BSEH class 12 results on July 21.

The BSEH class 12 results 2020 will be declared on the basis of average marks of already appeared exams.

Here's how to check HBSE Class 12th results 2020 online:

1. Students should first visit the official website-bseh.org.in

2. Click on the link on the homepage “Class 12 exam results”

3. Students can see a new page appearing on the screen

4. Now, you should key in your credentials and login

5. You can see your result on the display screen

6. Students are advised to download their results and take its print out for future use

It may be recalled that Haryana Board class 12 examination was conducted between March 3 and March 31, 2020.

On July 10, Haryana Board had announced the class 10th result in which 64.59% passed while a total of 3.37 lakh students had taken the examination.