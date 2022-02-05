हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UP assembly polls

He believes whatever he reads on China: Rajnath Singh slams Rahul Gandhi in UP

He believes whatever he reads on China: Rajnath Singh slams Rahul Gandhi in UP

New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday (February 5) said that his rival leader Rahul Gandhi, who recently made claims about the Indo-China border scuffle in the parliament, believes anything he reads said by China instead of looking for the fact and

Singh was addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Baldev for the upcoming assembly polls.

Referring to Gandhi’s recent statements in the Parliament where he said only 2-3 Chinese soldiers were killed during the Galwan clash, Singh said," Rahul Gandhi talked about China-India clash in Galwan Valley; believed anything he read and said only 3 Chinese jawans were killed.

Clarifying the claim, Singh added, “I'd like to clarify, as per an Australia-based newspaper, 38-50 Chinese jawans were killed, not 2-4 adding that Indian borders are safe.

About the Indian Army’s actions against the rivals in case of border conflicts and terrorism, Singh said that the whole world, which at one point didn’t take India seriously, now listen to us carefully.

“World didn't take our inputs seriously earlier, but today India is not weak; if we say something, the whole world listens. You saw how our Army eliminated terrorists on Pakistani land, after Uri &Pulwama attacks. We gave a strong message,” said Singh.

In his recent parliament speech, Rahul Gandhi said he doesn’t feel the same as he believes the country is bordered surrounded by adversaries on both inside and outsides. He also said the country is isolated on the international front.

The Congress leader also accused the current BJP government of bringing Pakistan and China together.

