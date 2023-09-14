'He Is Insulting Again': Congress Taunts PM Modi After He Attacks INDIA Bloc Amid Sanatana Dharma Row

New Delhi: The Congress party fired back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday following his criticism of the INDIA bloc parties, labelling them as "ghamandia" (arrogant). They accused him of using a government event as a platform to attack the opposition. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh remarked, "The PM is resorting to his usual tactic - insults. Once again, he directed his criticism towards the INDIA parties, branding them as so-called 'Ghamandia' parties."

Ramesh didn't stop there and continued, "But who is he to speak? The man who chooses to use a government function to criticize the opposition. If we were to stoop to his level, one could argue that he leads the GA-NDA coalition—Gautam Adani's NDA."

The PM is back to doing what he does best—insult. He repeated his abuse of INDIA parties as so-called Ghamandia parties.



The Congress has been targeting the BJP over the Adani issue, alleging that the prime minister has failed to initiate an investigation against the Adani Group in the wake of allegations of irregularities and stock price manipulation. The Adani group has denied these accusations.

PM Accuses Congress of Threatening Sanatan Dharma

Prime Minister Modi, during a spirited address in Bina, Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday, described the opposition INDIA alliance as "ghamandia" and accused them of attempting to undermine Sanatan Dharma. In a vigorous attack on the opposition bloc, the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), the Prime Minister referred to it as an "INDI alliance" lacking clear leadership.

Addressing a massive gathering, PM Modi accused the INDIA bloc of harbouring an agenda to erode the nation's 'Sanatan' culture. "At a time when Bharat is emerging as a world leader on the global stage, some parties are trying to divide the country and its people. They have formed an 'INDI' alliance. Some refer to it as an 'arrogant' alliance. They are yet to name a leader, and there is considerable suspense regarding who will lead them into the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Their hidden agenda is to assault India's culture," PM Modi stated.

He alleged that during the third meeting of the Opposition bloc in Mumbai, they passed a resolution to "eradicate the Sanatan culture" in the country. PM Modi concluded, "This INDI alliance has resolved to abolish our 'Sanatan' culture. They are determined to destroy the ideologies, cultures, and traditions that have united the country and its people for centuries."

PM Modi delivered this address after inaugurating several projects valued at over Rs 50,700 crores, including the 'Petrochemical Complex' at Bina Refinery and ten new industrial projects across Madhya Pradesh. These projects encompass a 'Power and Renewable Energy Manufacturing Zone' in the Narmadapuram district, two IT parks in Indore, a Mega Industrial Park in Ratlam, and six new industrial areas throughout the state.

PM Modi also emphasized that the Petrochemical Complex at Bina Refinery will contribute to making India 'Atmanirbhar' (self-reliant) and generate employment opportunities for the youth.

Expressing his gratitude to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, PM Modi said, "I want to thank Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his government for giving me the opportunity to come and meet the people of the state. Today, we are laying the foundation stone for projects worth more than Rs 50,000 crores. The combined expense of these projects even exceeds the budget of many states."

The Prime Minister's statement follows comments by DMK leader and Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who criticized Sanatan Dharma, describing it as against social justice and advocating for its eradication. Another DMK leader, A Raja, likened Sanatan Dharma to diseases such as leprosy.