'He is quicker than the CHEETAH': Asaduddin Owaisi's dig at PM Narendra Modi

Jaipur: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has taken a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and compared him to a Cheetah. The AIMIM Hyderabad MP said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "quicker than the cheetah" when it comes to "evading serious issues". The AIMIM leader made these remarks after arriving in Jaipur on a two-day Rajasthan visit. Owaisi's “cheetah” remark came when reporters asked the Hyderabad MP to comment on plans to reintroduce cheetahs in India and PM Modi releasing them at a wildlife sanctuary on his birthday - September 17.

He also referred to the recent Varanasi court order in the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri and called it a "setback" and that it was against the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991. Owaisi also criticised the Uttar Pradesh government's move to conduct a survey of madrassas in the state

PM Modi is set to release eight cheetahs being brought from Namibia into the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh on September 17. The eight cheetahs will arrive on a customised Boeing 747-400 aircraft from Namibia's capital Windhoek and then they will be flown to their new home in helicopters.

Owaisi said the Prime Minister "moves faster than the cheetah when issues like inflation or unemployment are raised". "When we talk about unemployment, (Prime Minister) Modi leaves even the cheetah behind. When we ask about China occupying our territory, Modi Ji is quicker than the cheetah," he said.

"He is very quick in these matters, we are telling him to go slow," Owaisi alleged. While drawing a comparison with cheetahs, the AIMIM MP said, "Woh (PM Modi) bolne mein bahut tez hain," implying that the PM can talk his way out of tricky situations.

"I am saying all this in a lighter vein so that the UAPA is not invoked against me," he said, referring to the strict anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The AIMIM chief denounced the recent Varanasi court order that rejected a plea by the Gyanvapi Masjid committee questioning the maintainability of the petition that sought daily worship of deities whose idols are located on an outer wall of the mosque.