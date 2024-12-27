'He Preferred Maruti 800 Over BMW': Manmohan Singh’s SPG Security Incharge Shares Heartwarming Side Of Former PM

After the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at the age of 92 on Thursday at Delhi AIIMS, Asim Arun, a former Indian Police Service officer and ex-chief of the Special Protection Group (SPG) during Singh’s tenure, recalled the late leader's strong attachment to his Maruti 800.

Asim Arun, who is currently serving as a BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj Sadar, shared a post on X and recalled his three years of working experience with former CM.

Reflecting on the simplicity that characterised Manmohan Singh, Asim Arun highlighted that Manmohan Singh owned only one car, a Maruti 800 and he rapidly said, "I do not like to travel in this car, my car is this one (Maruti)."

मैं 2004 से लगभग तीन साल उनका बॉडी गार्ड रहा। एसपीजी में पीएम की सुरक्षा का सबसे अंदरुनी घेरा होता है - क्लोज़ प्रोटेक्शन टीम जिसका नेतृत्व करने का अवसर मुझे मिला था। एआईजी सीपीटी वो व्यक्ति है जो पीएम से कभी भी दूर नहीं रह सकता। यदि एक ही बॉडी गार्ड रह सकता है तो साथ यह बंदा… pic.twitter.com/468MO2Flxe December 26, 2024

"It was my responsibility to stay with him like his shadow. Dr. sahab had only one car of his own - Maruti 800, which used to be parked behind the shiny black BMW in the PM House. Manmohan Singh ji would repeatedly tell me - Aseem, I do not like to travel in this car, my car is this one (Maruti)," he said.

"I would explain that Sir this car is not for your luxury, its security features are such that the SPG has taken it. But whenever the convoy passed in front of Maruti, he would always look at it to his heart's content. As if repeating a resolution that I am a middle-class person and it is my job to worry about the common man. The car worth crores belongs to the PM, my car is this Maruti," he added in a post on X.

Economist-turned-politician passed away at the age of 92 due to an age-related medical condition. He had a sudden loss of consciousness at home after which he was rushed to the AIIMS Delhi on Thursday.