IAF chopper crash

He was my best friend: Brig LS Lidder's wife, daughter bid tearful farewell to their 'hero'

 Brigadier Lakhwinder Singh Ladda lost his life in an ill-fated chopper crash on Wednesday (December 8).

PTI

New Delhi: The wife and daughter of late Brigadier Lakhwinder Singh Ladda, who lost his life in an ill-fated chopper crash on Wednesday (December 8), paid their last respects and bid a tearful farewell to their “hero” in New Delhi’s Brar Square crematorium.

Speaking to news agency ANI post his cremation, Brig Lidder’s wife Geetika Lidder in a heartfelt message said that her husband was an extremely cheerful man who always wore a smile on his face and thus, must be given a happy farewell.

“He was larger than life, he had a great persona, people loved him because he always loved and accepted everyone like his own. Maybe this is why, people are mourning my loss with me, but we must give him a good farewell, a smiling send-off.”

With teary eyes, Geetika Lidder said, “I am a soldier’s wife, I am proud of him. We have a long life to live ahead. We never wanted him to come back like this.”

Brigadier Lidder’s 17-year-old daughter Aashna, who displayed exceptional courage throughout said that his father was always a hero for him.

“My father was my hero, he loved me a lot. He was my best friend. I will move ahead with all the good memories I have of him and happy that he didn’t have to suffer.

Brigadier Lakhwinder Lidder, died in a IAF chopper crash on Wednesday in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor on his way to Wellington. DCS General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat also died in the crash with them.

