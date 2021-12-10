He was my best friend: Brig LS Lidder's wife, daughter bid tearful farewell to their 'hero'

New Delhi: The wife and daughter of late Brigadier Lakhwinder Singh Ladda, who lost his life in an ill-fated chopper crash on Wednesday (December 8), paid their last respects and bid a tearful farewell to their “hero” in New Delhi’s Brar Square crematorium.

Speaking to news agency ANI post his cremation, Brig Lidder’s wife Geetika Lidder in a heartfelt message said that her husband was an extremely cheerful man who always wore a smile on his face and thus, must be given a happy farewell.

“He was larger than life, he had a great persona, people loved him because he always loved and accepted everyone like his own. Maybe this is why, people are mourning my loss with me, but we must give him a good farewell, a smiling send-off.”

#WATCH | "...We must give him a good farewell, a smiling send-off, I am a soldier's wife. It's a big loss...," says wife of Brig LS Lidder, Geetika pic.twitter.com/unLv6sA7e7 — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021

With teary eyes, Geetika Lidder said, “I am a soldier’s wife, I am proud of him. We have a long life to live ahead. We never wanted him to come back like this.”

Brigadier Lidder’s 17-year-old daughter Aashna, who displayed exceptional courage throughout said that his father was always a hero for him.

#WATCH | Daughter of Brig LS Lidder, Aashna Lidder speaks on her father's demise. She says, "...My father was a hero, my best friend. Maybe it was destined & better things will come our way. He was my biggest motivator..." He lost his life in #TamilNaduChopperCrash on Dec 8th. pic.twitter.com/j2auYohtmU — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021

“My father was my hero, he loved me a lot. He was my best friend. I will move ahead with all the good memories I have of him and happy that he didn’t have to suffer.

Brigadier Lakhwinder Lidder, died in a IAF chopper crash on Wednesday in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor on his way to Wellington. DCS General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat also died in the crash with them.