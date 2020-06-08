Head constable Ratan Lal case: Delhi Police to file chargesheet against 17 accused

New Delhi: Delhi Police will on Monday (June 8) file a chargesheet before a court here in connection with the killing of head constable Ratan Lal during violence in the northeast district of the national capital in February this year.

A 1,100-page chargesheet will be filed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Delhi Police in the murder of Ratan Lal and deadly attacks by rioters on IPS Amit Sharma and IPS Anuj Kumar. The chargesheet has named at least 17 accused in the case.

The chargesheet mentions that a group of 45 people held a meeting at the basement of a house on February 22, where the conspiracy of the riot was hatched. A day later, i.e. on February 23, the rioters asked senior citizens and children to stay inside as they took to the road to set vehicles on fire.

On February 24, the armed attackers hit the streets again, causing bloodshed, property destruction, turning into a full-blown riot.

As many as 53 people lost their lives, almost 250-300 were left injured and scored went missing during the deadly clashes between two communities over the Citizenship Amendment Act in the northeast districts of Delhi.

Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal and Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankita Sharma were killed during riots that took place in Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chand Bagh, Shivpuri, Gokulpuri, Babarpur and a few other areas in east Delhi.

While Ratan Lal had died of bullet injuries in the clashes in Gokulpuri on February 24, IB staffer Ankit Sharma (26) was reportedly stabbed by the violent mob and his body was dumped into a drain in north Delhi's Chand Bagh area. His body was recovered from the drain on February 27, a day after he went missing.