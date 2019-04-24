close

Indian Navy

Headquarters Andaman and Nicobar Command evacuates Australian Navy officer

The spokesperson tweeted saying that the Australian Navy officer was evacuated from HMAS Collins when she was transiting from Chennai to Australia. 

Indian Navy spokesperson on Wednesday said that the Headquarters Andaman and Nicobar Command (HQANC) undertook the medical evacuation of an Australian Navy officer on Tuesday. 

The spokesperson tweeted saying that the Australian Navy officer was evacuated from HMAS Collins when she was transiting from Chennai to Australia. According to spokesperson, the Australian officer was evacuated after she developed acute abdominal pain and sought medical evacuation.

The Indian Navy spokesperson said in the tweet that arrangements were made by the HQANC to transfer the patient from the open sea to Indian Navy hospital INHS Dhanvantari at Port Blair. The Australian officer was provided necessary medical treatment at the hospital and was discharged. She will now fly back to Australia.

Based at Port Blair in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the Andaman and Nicobar Command is the first and only Tri-service theater command of the Indian armed forces. It was created in 2001 with an aim to protect the strategic interests of India in Southeast Asia and the Strait of Malacca. 

The command can be used for rapid deployment of military assets in the region in the time of crisis. At present, Andaman and Nicobar Command plays an important role in providing logistical and administrative support to naval ships which are deployed in East Asia and the Pacific Ocean.

