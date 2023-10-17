Health Insurance, OBC Quota, IPL Team In Congress' Manifesto For MP Elections; Key Points

New Delhi: The Congress party on Tuesday unveiled its manifesto for the upcoming state assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, promising a host of benefits for all sections of the society. The manifesto, released by state Congress president Kamal Nath, contained 59 promises in its 106-page document.

Key Promises In Congress' Manifesto For MP Polls Are:

Health insurance cover of Rs 25 lakh, with an accidental cover of Rs 10 lakh, for all the people of MP. Reservation of 27 per cent for OBCs in government jobs and educational institutions. Formation of an IPL team of MP to promote cricket and sports in the state. Waiver of farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh and a monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 to women. LPG cylinders at Rs 500, free school education, Old Pension Scheme and unemployment allowance for youth ranging from Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000 per month for two years.

The elections to the 230-member state assembly are scheduled on November 17.