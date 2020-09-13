Health Ministry issues post-COVID management protocol for recovered patients, here's the details

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday (September 13) issued ‘post COVID-19 management protocol’, encouraging use of Chyawanaprash, Yoga Asanas, daily gargling and walks to those who have recovered from coronavirus COVID-19.

The ministry also said that an integrated holistic approach is required for the well-being of patients who have recovered enough from COVID for care at home.

“Daily practice of Yogasana, Pranayama and Meditation, as much as health permits or as prescribed. Breathing exercises as prescribed by treating physician. Daily morning or evening walk at a comfortable pace as tolerated”, said the ministry.

Post-COVID Follow Up Protocol

(i) At individual level

-Continue COVID appropriate behaviour (use of mask, hand & respiratory hygiene, physical distancing).

-Drink adequate amount of warm water (if not contra-indicated).

-Take immunity promoting AYUSH medicine (details of medicines and their dosage is at Annexure I) – To be practiced and prescribed by a qualified practitioner of AYUSH.

-If health permits, regular household work to be done. Professional work to be resumed in graded manner.

• Mild/ moderate exercise

-Daily practice of Yogasana, Pranayama and Meditation, as much as health permits or as prescribed.

-Breathing exercises as prescribed by treating physician.

-Daily morning or evening walk at a comfortable pace as tolerated.

-Balanced nutritious diet, preferably easy to digest freshly cooked soft diet.

-Have adequate sleep and rest.

-Avoid smoking and consumption of alcohol.

-Take regular medications as advised for COVID and also for managing comorbidities, if any. Doctor to be always informed about all medicines that the individual is taking (allopathic/AYUSH) so as to avoid prescription interaction.

-Self-health monitoring at home – temperature, blood pressure, blood sugar (especially, if diabetic), pulse oximetry etc. (if medically advised)

-If there is persistent dry cough / sore throat, do saline gargles and take steam inhalation. The addition of herbs/spices for gargling/steam inhalation (refer to Annexure I). Cough medications, should be taken on advice of medical doctor or qualified practitioner of Ayush.

-Look for early warning signs like high grade fever, breathlessness, Sp02 <95%, unexplained chest pain, new onset of confusion, focal weakness.

(ii) At the level of community

-Recovered individuals to share their positive experiences with their friends and relatives using social media, community leaders, opinion leaders, religious leaders for creating awareness, dispelling myths and stigma.

-Take support of community based self-help groups, civil society organizations, and qualified professionals for recovery and rehabilitation process (medical, social, occupational, livelihood).

-Seek psycho-social support from peers, community health workers, counsellor. If required seek mental health support service.

-Participate in group sessions of Yoga, Meditation etc. while taking all due precautions like physical distancing.