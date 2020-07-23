Health Ministry notifies new pictorial health warnings for tobacco products

New Delhi: Union Health Ministry on Thursday (July 23) notified new sets of specified health warnings with enhanced pictorial images to be printed on all tobacco products. The new and amended rules will be applicable from December 1, 2020, according to an official statement.

The Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labelling) Third Amendment Rules, 2020 has amended the earlier Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labelling) Rules, 2008.

According to the notification, the new set of specified health warnings shall be:

1. It shall be valid for a period of 12 months following its commencement from 1st December 2020.

2. The new rules will come into effect following the end of 12 months from the date of commencement of specified health warning

"All tobacco products manufactured or imported or packaged on or after 1st December 2020 shall display Image -1 and those manufactured or imported or packaged on or after 1st December 2021 shall display Image-2," it said.

It further said, "Any person engaged directly or indirectly in the manufacture, production, supply, import or distribution of cigarettes or any tobacco products shall ensure that all tobacco product packages shall have the specified health warnings exactly as prescribed."

The ministry also warned that "Violation of the above-mentioned provision is a punishable offence with imprisonment or fine as prescribed in Section 20 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003."

"The existing specified health warning (Image-2) shall continue till 30th November 2020," it added.