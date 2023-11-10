Health Ministry Releases Advisory On Air Pollution, Special Guidelines For School Children

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Monday updated the advisory for air pollution and directed all the states to implement the same. The ministry has also warned that the rising air pollution may exacerbate the severity of a Covid-19 infection in the patients who are already infected. The ministry also said that the presence of airborne dust particles has the potential to facilitate the transmission of the coronavirus.

As per the government advisory, covering your mouth and nose with a handkerchief or cloth is not sufficient to combat pollution. If the Air Quality Index (AQI) exceeds 200, it is advisable to use N95 or N99 masks, especially for short durations, as prolonged use may cause breathing difficulties for some individuals.

Consider using air purifiers when the air quality is above 200. Refrain from conducting indoor Havan ceremonies. If you use air conditioning in your car or home, set it to recirculate mode to keep indoor air inside. Avoid burning incense sticks and mosquito coils.

Special Guidelines For School Children

The Health Ministry has released a special guideline for safeguarding school children in the face of declining air quality.

Avoid using chalk on school boards; use markers instead.

Opt for transportation in CNG vehicles for children.

Encourage carpooling for children arriving by car.

Ensure proper ventilation in school rooms.

Refrain from engaging in outdoor activities.

Citing data from ICMR, the government reported that in 2019, 18% of deaths in India were attributed to air pollution, resulting in a loss of eleven and a half years of life on average. The government recognizes that prolonged exposure to high pollution levels increases the risk of heart disease, respiratory issues, and diseases such as brain and lung cancer.

The impact of air pollution can be particularly hazardous for specific groups, including children under 5 years old, pregnant women, individuals involved in outdoor occupations like traffic management, and those who are already unwell.