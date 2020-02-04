Health Secretary conducts review meeting amid coronavirus emergency, asks states to be vigilant

New Delhi: Health Secretary Preeti Sudanon on Tuesday conducted a review meeting via video conference with Health Secretaries from States/UTs along with senior officials from Ministry of Shipping, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Tourism, and Ministry of Home Affairs to review their preparedness for prevention and management of novel coronavirus.

Secretary (HFW) informed that various precautionary measures have been undertaken in close coordination with the concerned ministries at the central level. She also said that the situation is being closely and regularly monitored by PMO, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare.

Sundanon informed that the cabinet is taking regular updates in the situation. Talking about the new travel advisory, Sudanon said that the new visa restrictions/advisories issued in view of the emerging scenario globally.

During the video conference, she informed that earmarked aerobridges will be used at 7 international airports (Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Cochin, Bengaluru, Hyderabad & Chennai) at the dedicated gates to screen passengers from China, Singapore, Thailand & Hong Kong for to ensure effective prevention of novel coronavirus in India.

Health Secretary also stated that 777 flights and 89500 passengers were screened so far at 21 Airports and 454 samples were tested out of which 451 found negative and 3 samples was found positive.

Asking the states to be more vigilant in this regard, the health secretary advised the states to take necessary steps for contact tracing and adequate surveillance management and in order to meet with the increasing demand of additional manpower to undertake screening at airports.

The Health Ministry will also conduct special awareness drives at the toll plaza, bus stations and railway stations in states that do not have airports or seaports.



Kerala has reported 3 positive cases of coronavirus, all of them are students who came to India from Wuhan.