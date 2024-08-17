Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2779230https://zeenews.india.com/india/healthcare-in-west-bengal-disrupted-as-doctors-protest-rape-murder-of-colleague-2779230.html
NewsIndia
KOLKATA RAPE-MURDER CASE

Healthcare In West Bengal Disrupted As Doctors Protest Rape-Murder Of Colleague

The demonstrations that started eight days ago by junior doctors saw senior healthcare professionals across the nation joining in today, following a call from the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Aug 17, 2024, 12:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Healthcare In West Bengal Disrupted As Doctors Protest Rape-Murder Of Colleague Picture source: PTI

Healthcare services across West Bengal were severely disrupted on Saturday as doctors joined their junior colleagues in a strike, demanding justice for the rape and murder of a medical professional at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Services in the outpatient departments of both government and private hospitals were impacted. 

The demonstrations that began eight days ago by the junior doctors, today saw the participation of senior healthcare professionals nationwide after the call from the Indian Medical Association (IMA). The public outrage started after the post graduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital premises. 

"Our agitation will continue. This is the only way to get our demands fulfilled. How can people get inside the hospital and attack us even when the police are present? We can understand the actual motive of the vandalism," a protesting doctor told PTI. 

Non-emergency healthcare services at key state-run hospitals, including SSKM Hospital, Sambhunath Pandit Hospital, and Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital, were severely disrupted due to the ongoing agitation. Private healthcare facilities across the state faced similar challenges. 

Manipal Hospitals announced the suspension of routine OPD services in response to the IMA's call. 

A 31-year-old trainee doctor was reportedly raped and murdered while on duty at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last week. During a protest against the brutal incident in the early hours of August 15, a mob vandalized parts of the hospital. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How will justice be done under Mamata Banerjee's rule?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Jizya tax' imposed on Hindus in Bangladesh!
DNA Video
DNA: Elections will be held in three phases in J&K amidst terrorists challenge
DNA Video
DNA: Danger of new virus in the world, reaches Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Weight loss - How did Khalid lose 567 kg?
DNA Video
DNA: Is there 'microplastic' in your salt and sugar? Revealed in the report
DNA Video
DNA: Kolkata Rape case -- 5000 people attacked hospital to destroy evidence?
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's advice to Bangladesh from Red Fort
DNA Video
DNA: Saudi Prince's life in danger! But Why?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch exclusive ground report from LoC on Independence Day