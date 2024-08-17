Healthcare In West Bengal Disrupted As Doctors Protest Rape-Murder Of Colleague

Healthcare services across West Bengal were severely disrupted on Saturday as doctors joined their junior colleagues in a strike, demanding justice for the rape and murder of a medical professional at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Services in the outpatient departments of both government and private hospitals were impacted.

The demonstrations that began eight days ago by the junior doctors, today saw the participation of senior healthcare professionals nationwide after the call from the Indian Medical Association (IMA). The public outrage started after the post graduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital premises.

"Our agitation will continue. This is the only way to get our demands fulfilled. How can people get inside the hospital and attack us even when the police are present? We can understand the actual motive of the vandalism," a protesting doctor told PTI.

Non-emergency healthcare services at key state-run hospitals, including SSKM Hospital, Sambhunath Pandit Hospital, and Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital, were severely disrupted due to the ongoing agitation. Private healthcare facilities across the state faced similar challenges.

Manipal Hospitals announced the suspension of routine OPD services in response to the IMA's call.

A 31-year-old trainee doctor was reportedly raped and murdered while on duty at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last week. During a protest against the brutal incident in the early hours of August 15, a mob vandalized parts of the hospital.