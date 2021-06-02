Healthcare violence has become alarming phenomenon across the country: IMA writes to Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah for an effective and strong law "against healthcare violence". A doctor was attacked by a group of people in Assam's Hojai district on Monday, following a COVID patient's death. The IMA sought strong law against healthcare violence, demanding action over assault on Dr Seuj Kumar in Assam.

In a letter to him the Home Minister on Tuesday, IMA said, "It was an extremely inhuman attack," urging him to consider its appeal on an emergency basis and enact the strong and effective Act to safeguard the healthcare professionals of the country.

IMA said that healthcare violence is violent incidents directed against doctors, healthcare staff, and healthcare establishments with or without reason, adding that the incidences of healthcare violence have increased over the years and have become widespread and pose threat to the medical practice.

It said that the medical fraternity has been working tirelessly during the pandemic and is also facing a serious threat from healthcare violence.

"There are many incidents of healthcare violence taking place across the country. Doctors and healthcare staff is finding it difficult to work under the stress of violence. Healthcare violence has become an alarming phenomenon across the country. The real size of problem is largely unknown and recent information shows that the current knowledge is the tip of iceberg," the letter said.

It further added, "India needs a comprehensive, uniform and effective law against the healthcare violence. We request you to kindly approve an effective and strong act against the healthcare violence." IMA also sought "immediate strict action" on culprits in the Assam incidence.

Indian Medical Association (IMA) writes to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting him to approve an effective & strong act against healthcare violence A doctor was attacked by a group of people in Assam's Hojai district yesterday, following a COVID patient's death pic.twitter.com/R8R4qJlI7X — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2021

Earlier on Tuesday, the IMA had urged the Assam government to take strict action against those responsible for assault on the doctor, demanding that all hospitals should be declared as protective zone. The Assam Medical Service Association had also written to IMA over the issue.

Ramdev irreparably damaged govt's efforts to contain pandemic: IMA

The IMA on Tuesday said that Yoga guru Ramdev has "irreparably" damaged the government's efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic and people creating confusion during such a time are "anti-national".

In an open letter to citizens, the doctors' body alleged that Ramdev thought it fit to launch his tirade against national Covid treatment protocols and the vaccination programme to look for an opportunity to "market" his products.

It said, "People creating confusion during an epidemic regarding national treatment protocols and the national vaccination programme are traitors and anti-nationals. They are anti-people and anti-humanity. They deserve no mercy."

The IMA has extended support to the black ribbon protest called by the Federation of Resident Doctors Associations (FORDA), and other medical and resident doctors' associations of the country against Ramdev.

The IMA said modern medicine is at the frontline of the fight against the pandemic and 1,300 doctors have sacrificed their lives for the nation.

"Creating confusion in the minds of the people against the national Covid protocols and national vaccination programme is an anti-national act of heinous proportions. The IMA has demanded to deem it as sedition and prosecute him (Ramdev) under the Disaster Management Act," the association said.

"His calling modern medicine a stupid science is a totally different criminal act. Inaction from the government would seriously hurt the doctors who are fighting the pandemic," it said in the letter.

On May 22, Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust denied allegations by the IMA that the yoga guru has misled people by making "unlearned" statements against allopathy and defamed scientific modern medicine.

Ramdev has "utmost regards" for doctors and support staff who have been working day and night during such a challenging time of the pandemic, the Haridwar-based Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust had said in a statement.

"Swami jee has no ill-will against modern science and good practitioners of modern medicine. What is being attributed against him is false and nugatory," the statement signed by Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust General Secretary Acharya Balakrishna had said.

(With Inputs from Agencies)

