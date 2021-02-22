Hearing in RSS defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on May 15 in Maharashtra

Thane: A court at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra has posted a defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for hearing on May 15.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh local functionary Rajesh Kunte filed the case against Gandhi in 2014 after watching his speech in Thane's Bhiwandi township, where the Congress leader alleged that the RSS was behind the killing of Mahatma Gandhi.

Back in 2018, the Congress leader had appeared before the magistrate court in Bhiwandi and pleaded not guilty for the accusations, following which charges were framed and the case was sent for a trial.

In the last scheduled hearing on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi’s advocate Narayan Iyer sought exemption from appearance for the political leader, in front of magistrate J V Paliwal, because he could not travel due to COVID-19 restrictions in place.

The court had allowed the exemption.

Meanwhile, Kunte's advocate P P Jaywant sought an adjournment, citing a petition filed in the Bombay High Court in this case pertaining to allowing certain documents to be presented as evidence in the trial.

Magistrate Paliwal, however, noted that the HC has not ordered for a stay on proceedings before the lower court.

Whereas, the court allowed for an adjournment urged by Jaywant.

The court posted the matter for hearing on May 15, and the complainant's statement is also likely to be recorded that day.

