हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Hearing in RSS defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on May 15 in Maharashtra

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh local functionary Rajesh Kunte filed the case against Gandhi in 2014 after watching his speech in Thane's Bhiwandi township, where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the RSS was behind the killing of the great Mahatma Gandhi.

Hearing in RSS defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on May 15 in Maharashtra
File Photo

Thane: A court at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra has posted a defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for hearing on May 15.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh local functionary Rajesh Kunte filed the case against Gandhi in 2014 after watching his speech in Thane's Bhiwandi township, where the Congress leader alleged that the RSS was behind the killing of Mahatma Gandhi.

Back in 2018, the Congress leader had appeared before the magistrate court in Bhiwandi and pleaded not guilty for the accusations, following which charges were framed and the case was sent for a trial.

In the last scheduled hearing on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi’s advocate Narayan Iyer sought exemption from appearance for the political leader, in front of magistrate J V Paliwal, because he could not travel due to COVID-19 restrictions in place.

The court had allowed the exemption.

Meanwhile, Kunte's advocate P P Jaywant sought an adjournment, citing a petition filed in the Bombay High Court in this case pertaining to allowing certain documents to be presented as evidence in the trial.

Magistrate Paliwal, however, noted that the HC has not ordered for a stay on proceedings before the lower court.

Whereas, the court allowed for an adjournment urged by Jaywant.  

The court posted the matter for hearing on May 15, and the complainant's statement is also likely to be recorded that day.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Congress leader Rahul GandhiDefamation caseRahul Gandhi RSS defamation
Next
Story

CHO recruitment 2021: MP government provides this opportunity for nursing candidates

Must Watch

PT8M33S

A major terrorist plot foiled in Kashmir