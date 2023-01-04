'Heartlessness of BJP': Akhilesh Yadav reacts to Jain monk who died during protest over Sammed Shikharji

Jaipur: Protests against the Jharkhand government's decision to declare Shri Sammed Shikharji as a tourist place has been ongoing for a while. A 72-year-old Jain monk who had gone on a fast as part of the protest died on Tuesday (January 3) in Jaipur, informed a community leader as quoted by ANI. Police said after participating in a peace march in Jaipur against the decision, Sugyeysagar Maharaj sat on the fast at Sanghiji temple in Sanganer area of the city. The priest was a native of a village in the Banswara district of Rajasthan.

"He was on a 'vrat' and had not eaten anything since December 25. He passed away in the morning and the funeral was conducted at noon," SHO of Malpura Gate police station Satish Chand said.

Also Read: Sammed Shikharji Row: Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP; accuses it of violently suppressing peaceful protest by Jains

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, on Wednesday (January 4) morning, paid tribute to the late monk in a tweet.

He wrote, "Jain monk Sugyeysagar ji sacrificed his life in protest against making the eternal Jain pilgrimage Shri Sammed Shikhar ji a tourist destination. Heartfelt tribute! It is our responsibility to protect the purity of Jain pilgrimages. Due to the heartlessness of the BJP government, the secular image of India has been tarnished all over the world."

Earlier on Sunday, several members of the Jain community protested in several parts of the country against the Jharkhand government's decision. Jain community members gathered in huge numbers and protested at the India Gate in Delhi against the decision. Similarly, in Aligarh, a huge rally was carried out from Ramlila ground. The rally comprised both men and women in huge numbers, who protested with banners and posters against the decision. Huge rallies and protests were also seen in Maharashtra.

The protestors in Aligarh said that they want to express their displeasure with the decision, and they will continue to protest till the government rolls it back. Shri Sammed Shikharji, is a sacred Jain pilgrimage site located at Parasnath Hills in Jharkhand, which was recently declared a tourist spot by the Jharkhand government.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)