Heat wave to intensify in Delhi, likely to touch 45 degrees Celsius mark

The heat wave across the nation intensified on Thursday with the mercury in the national capital likely to touch the 45 degrees Celsius mark. Delhi witnessed a temperature of 44 degrees Celsius which is expected to escalate to 45 degrees Celsius around in the late afternoon.

The heat is also likely to further intensify on Friday with the mercury shooting up to 47 degrees Celsius, resulting in severe heat wave conditions. The city recorded the maximum temperature at 43.1 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the heat wave conditions will prevail in Delhi over the next four-five days with the mercury soaring to 45-46 degrees Celsius.

In other parts of the nation, the heat wave is likely to escalate to the severe category in isolated pockets in Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Marathwada, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Tamilnadu, Maharashtra, Haryana, Bihar and Jharkhand.

In a relief to the residents of the southern and eastern India, thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with gusty winds are expected at isolated places over Tamilnadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Lakshadweep, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand and Odisha.

Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Karnataka, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya. Strong wind with speed reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to prevail over the Andaman Sea and the adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal. Squally weather is likely to prevail over the southeast Arabian Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into this area.