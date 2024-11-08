Heated Exchanges, Physical Scuffles Mark J&K Assembly Session Over Article 370; 2 BJP MLAs Removed

The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly witnessed intense scenes on Thursday as debates over Article 370 and Article 35A led to chaos among lawmakers. Tempers flared when AIP MLA Khurshid Ahmad displayed a banner demanding the reinstatement of Article 370 and 35A, provoking an immediate response from BJP legislators, who tore the banner apart, leading the Speaker to adjourn the session for 15 minutes.

When the Assembly reconvened, tensions surged as BJP MLAs attempted to disrupt proceedings, demanding the reversal of a resolution supporting special status that had passed the previous day. As they surged toward the Well of the House, the Speaker ordered marshals to remove them, resulting in the forced exit of three BJP MLAs, including R.S. Panthania.

Despite these interruptions, PDP MLA Waheed ur Rehman Para presented a resolution with backing from six other MLAs, including AIP’s Sheikh Khursheed, PC’s Sajad Lone, and Independent MLA Shabir Kulley. This resolution condemned the “unconstitutional and unilateral abrogation” of Article 370 and 35A, calling for their immediate restoration and a reversal of the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019. The resolution emphasized the need to uphold J&K’s unique identity, culture, and political autonomy.

PDP's Para said, “This resolution condemns the August 5 move by India’s Parliament, demanding the restoration of Article 370 and 35A in their original form. We want clarity; we support yesterday’s resolution against BJP but seek Article 370’s restoration in its original form as per the people’s will.”

Sajad Lone, president of the People’s Conference, supported PDP's resolution and added, “We are clear in our resolution. If NC supports us or brings a resolution, we will back it. This Assembly is no playground; we are demanding a return to the status as of August 4, 2019.”

The session was adjourned until the next day as opposition leaders, including PDP's Para and PC's Lone, pushed for another resolution to restore Article 370. They criticized NC's earlier resolution as “weak” and alleged NC’s alignment with BJP. Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary referenced the former PDP-BJP alliance, suggesting a “fixed game from Delhi.” Choudhary stated, “Those who allied in 2014 haven’t lost their affection. BJP’s stance has been clear—to protect Jammu and Kashmir’s land, jobs, and statehood.”

In contrast, BJP remained firm in opposing any discussion around Article 370, describing the previous resolution as unconstitutional. “This House was not created to kill people or foster unrest,” asserted LoP Sunil Sharma. “Yesterday’s resolution for special status was unconstitutional. I urge Omar Abdullah to read the Indian Constitution, which affirms that Article 370 was temporary.”

The ongoing discord highlights deep divisions among Assembly members from BJP, NC, PDP, PC, and AIP over J&K’s special status and regional identity. Tomorrow marks the final day of the Assembly session, which has been dominated by political drama rather than addressing pressing issues affecting the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who elected representatives with hopes for a better future.