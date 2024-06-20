Heatwave Alert: India Records 114 Fatalities, Over 40,000 Heatstroke Cases This Summer, UP Tops Casualty List

India recorded at least 114 fatalities and over 40,984 cases of suspected heatstroke between March 1 and June 18 as the country faces a severe heatwave, according to the Health Ministry. The National Centre for Disease Control's data indicates that Uttar Pradesh experienced the most casualties with 37 deaths, followed by Bihar, Rajasthan, and Odisha. An official noted that the actual figures might be higher as not all states have submitted their final data. In response to the crisis, Health Minister J P Nadda instructed officials to regularly inspect Central government hospitals to ensure they have made adequate provisions for those impacted by the heatwave.

On June 19, four people died from heatstroke due to a heatwave in northern and eastern India. The Centre advised hospitals to set up special units to care for heatstroke patients. On Wednesday, Health Minister JP Nadda directed that special heatwave units be established in all Central government hospitals to assist those suffering from heat. The health ministry has issued an advisory for the state health department on 'Heat Wave Season 2024', as directed by Nadda.

"The country may experience above-average seasonal maximum temperatures, consistent with the observed trend of summertime temperatures. To mitigate the health effects of extreme heat, health departments must ensure preparedness and timely response," the ministry stated.

The advisory asked state nodal officers under the National Programme for Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH) to begin submitting daily data on heatstroke cases and deaths, as well as total deaths, beginning March 1, in addition to reporting under Heat-Related Illness and Death Surveillance.

It called for the maintenance of a digital line list of heatstroke cases and deaths (suspected/confirmed) at the health facility/hospital level in specified formats and undertakings. They have been tasked with ensuring that the National Action Plan on Heat Related Illnesses (HRI) is distributed to all districts and that health-care systems are strengthened to deal with HRI.

It emphasised the importance of early warnings of heatwaves issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and said forecasts for the next four days should be distributed to health facilities and vulnerable populations.

The advisory also directed for health facility preparedness for the prevention and management of severe HRI and procurement and supply of adequate quantities of ORS (oral rehydration solution) packs, essential medicines, IV fluids, ice-packs, and equipment to support the management of volume depletion.

It also emphasised the importance of ensuring the availability of sufficient drinking water at all health facilities, general cooling appliances in waiting and patient treatment areas, and their proper operation, as well as the need to quickly assess and actively cool cases of suspected heatstroke using standard treatment protocols.

"Work with the power distribution company/corporation to ensure that hospitals have an uninterrupted supply of electricity so that cooling appliances can operate properly. Implement cool roof/green roof, window shading, rainwater harvesting, solarization, and other energy-saving measures in health facilities. In hotter regions, provide shade outside health facilities," the advisory added.