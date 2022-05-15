Delhi is burning in the heat! Temperature soars to 49 degrees, records hottest day of the season. Najafgarh and Mungeshpur recorded the maximum temperature of 49 degrees, according to India Meteorological Department's local weather forecast for Delhi. The maximum temperature at Safdarjung, Delhi's base station, was recorded at 46 degrees. With this, the city broke the record for maximum temperature on the second day straight. There may be heat wave in various districts of the state for the next few days. It is also advised to avoid the afternoon sun to prevent getting sick due to excessive heat. But if you get sick in the heat even if you are careful, what should be done?

Experts recommend consuming plenty of water to stay healthy in the heat. According to them, the main cause of physical problems in the heat is the lack of water in the body. So the doctors say that even if you were not thirsty, you have to drink water.

Wash your body with ice water or cold water again and again to cool down the body. The big challenge is to keep the body temperature normal in this heat. The temperature of the body also increases in the extreme heat. Bathing in cold water will solve that problem. For the past two days, there have been reports of getting sick in the heat. There are also cases of people falling ill on the streets and getting admitted to the hospital. According to doctors, the cause of such illness can be heat stroke. The main reason for this is the excessive increase in body temperature.

Here are 10 tips on how to protect yourself from a heat wave:

1. Do not stay in the scorching heat for a long time.

2. Wear light cotton clothes.

3. Wrap cotton cloth on your face and head to protect yourself from the sun. Use an umbrella.

4. Drink as much water as possible.

5. Make ORS, lassi, lemon water, ghol, etc. at home.

6. Workers who are working in heavy fires are requested to stay away from the sultry summer light of the sun.

7. It is requested to keep the laborious tasks during the cooler times of the day.

8. If you have work outside, keep enough time for rest/breaks from outdoor activities.

9. Special precautions have been ordered to be maintained for pregnant women or physically ill workers.

10. If there is a heat stroke, there are signs of severe weakness, nausea, sweating, dizziness. Don't ignore when you see something like that. Go to the doctor immediately.

Heat Stroke: The symptoms

• The body starts sweating heavily and suddenly the sweating stops.

• Breathing is fast.

• Abnormal pulse rate i.e. suddenly faint and fast.

• Decreased blood pressure.

• Decreased amount of urine.

• Shaking hands and feet, itching in the body.

• Shaking the head.

• Severe headaches.

• Manifestations of abnormalities in use.

• Incoherence in the message.

Heat Stroke: What to do if there are symptoms

• As soon as there are signs of heat stroke, first wash the body with cold ice water to reduce body heat.

• Bring the infected person to a cool environment.

• Remove the body clothes as much as possible.

• Allow plenty of cold water, fruit syrup or saline to drink.

• If you lose consciousness due to heatstroke, you should be taken to the local hospital as soon as possible.

People of any age can have heatstroke. However, children and the elderly are at a higher risk of being infected. Those whose body is very weak can also be affected by heatstroke. Heat strokes can sometimes cause major damage. It could even cause death. So we have to be careful during this hot time. You need to eat more liquid food. Use an umbrella when you go out in the sun.