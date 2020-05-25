Heatwave to intensify in North India; temperature to cross 45 degrees in Delhi

The Northern part of India will continue to feel the scorching sun till May 29 as the temperature is likely to be above 45 degrees Celsius in most of the places for the next few days, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD also issued a heatwave alert for Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Odisha and Telangana over the next five days.

IMD forecast read, ''Heatwave conditions over some parts with a severe heatwave over isolated pockets are very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Telangana during the next five days.''

The weather agency said that the maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to touch 46 degrees Celsius on May 25 and 26 with severe heatwave conditions that will persist due to dry and north westerly winds. As per the weather forecast on May 25 , the minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 27 degrees which one degree celsius more than Sunday, and the maximum temperature is expected to go up to 46 degrees.

The maximum temperature in the national capital was 45.6 degrees on Sunday. Delhi had its hottest day of the season on Saturday, with temperature crossing 46 degrees Celsius mark.

Other than Delhi, neighbour states including Haryana, Chandigarh and Western Rajasthan and Vidarbha will also face similar weather conditions. Apart from this, heat wave will also be prevalent in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Temperature is also likely to increase in Bihar, where the maximum temperature is likely to cross 43-degree Celsius. On the other hand the temperature in Jharkhand has crossed 44 degrees celsius mark on Sunday at Palamu area.

A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is at least 40 degrees Celsius and the departure from normal temperature is 4.5 degrees Celsius to 6.4 degrees Celsius.

