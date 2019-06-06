Heatwave to persist in Rajasthan, MP over four days: IMD

New Delhi: People in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are unlikely to get any respite from the scorching heat this week as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted temperatures to remain in the mid-40s in most parts of the two states.

In its morning bulletin on Thursday, the IMD said that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over Rajasthan, MP and Vidarbha regions over the next three to four days. This means that the high temperatures could last well into the weekend and early next week. The bulletin further said that the highest temperature recorded in MP on Wednesday was in Nowgong at 47.9 degrees Celsius.

The IMD, however, had some good news for some parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, West Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, and predicted thunderstorm and/or dust storm in isolated parts of these states and union territories. Gusty winds reaching up to 40kmph may also occur in these regions.

Northern Indian states have been in the grips of an intense heatwave with temperatures at least two to three degrees above normal. This has led to a massive demand for electricity while many regions are also reporting water scarcity.

The pre-monsoon showers have been one of the lowest ever and monsoon too has been delayed in the country. It is now expected to hit Kerala on Friday.