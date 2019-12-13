Heavy rain, hailstorm damages crops in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas

Dewas: Unseasonal rainfall and hailstorm on Thursday caused significant damage to the wheat and pulse crops in the Dewas region in Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking to ANI, Neelam Singh Chauhan, Agriculture Officer, Dewas, said: "The extent of the damage caused to the crops is not yet known. We have instructed officials to go to the villages and assess the damage."

Chauhan further stated that the villages between Kannod and Khategaon were the most affected areas following the severe hailstorm.Heavy rains and hailstorms lashed the villages of Sundrel, Borani, Manjipura, and many more, which caused the area to be covered in a thick layer of ice.

Following heavy rainfall, water has filled up in the lower parts of many cities. Roofs of several houses have collapsed in villages leaving people distraught. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning was likely to take place at isolated places in East Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Thursday.