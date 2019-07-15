close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Heavy rain lashes Delhi and adjoining areas, brings relief from scorching heat

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi is expected to receive light rainfall from Monday night to Wednesday.

Heavy rain lashes Delhi and adjoining areas, brings relief from scorching heat
Image Courtesy: ANI

Heavy rain lashed Delhi and its adjoining areas on Monday bringing much-needed respite from scorching heat to people living in the national capital.  Heavy rain was reported in East Delhi, Central Delhi and some parts of Noida, which falls in National Capital Region.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi is expected to receive light rainfall from Monday night to Wednesday.

IMD said that Delhi will receive rainfall due to the slight shifting of monsoon trough towards northern parts of the country which is currently at the foothills of Himalayas.

It is to be noted that Delhi generally receives over 50 per cent of rainfall in the month of June and July but this year the city is not receiving proper rainfall and is witnessing a dry spell.

The IMD has predicted that a dry spell is expecte to hit Delhi around July 20 and 22 but Delhi and Northwest India would receive good rainfall on July 24 and 25, because the Southwest trough is moving towards the Delhi-NCR and the eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh. The monsoon has been deficit in the month of July and the deficit is as high as 66%. If we take the deficiti on the seasonal level then it is 73%.

The IMD said that the deficit is largely because the monsoon comes in spells, mostly weak and strong spells. According to IMD, if there are two to three strong spells by the end of this month, then the southwest monsoon would be able to breach the deficit and the rainfall would be close to the normal level. 

Tags:
DelhiDelhi rainIMD
Next
Story

SC to hear plea barring candidates from contesting elections on two seats in August

Must Watch

PT10M10S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, July 15th, 2019