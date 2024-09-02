Heavy Rain Lashes Delhi NCR, Traffic Disrupted By Waterlogging, Diversions

Rain lashed several parts of Delhi and the national captial region on Monday even as the India Metrological Department has forecast more rain for the city this week.

Parts of the city including India Gate, Janpath Road, R K Puram, Kalindikunj, and Gandhinagar saw light showers. "Light rainfall/drizzle is very likely to occur at many places of Delhi, NCR ( Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar) Farukhnagar, Nuh (Haryana) Khairthal, Alwar, Rajgarh (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours." Regional Meteorological Centre New Delhi said on X.

Delhi Traffic Police has informed on X that due to waterlogging and potholes, the traffic is affected on Road No.13 in the carriageway from Kalindi Kunj towards Okhla Estate Road.

"Traffic is affected on Road No.13 in the carriageway from Kalindi Kunj towards Okhla Estate Road due to water logging and potholes on the road. Kindly plan your journey accordingly," Delhi Traffic Police said on X. Traffic on Rohtak Road has also been affected due to waterlogging and potholes, Delhi Traffic police informed.

"Traffic is affected on Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Nangloi towards Tikri Border and vice versa due to potholes and waterlogging. Kindly avoid Mundka and take an alternate route accordingly," Delhi Traffic Police said on X. Previously, on August 29, heavy rainfall lashed the national capital causing severe waterlogging and traffic congestion.

Visuals from Dhaula Kuan showed severe traffic congestion making the life of commuters difficult. People were also seen wading through the waterlogged roads.

The waterlogging in the area had slowed down the traffic in the area. Commuters were wading through the waterlogged road while vehicles were struggling to cross the road.

On Wednesday, Delhi and NCR (National Capital Region) received incessant rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. On Tuesday, light to moderate rain lashed several parts of the national capital. The sky was overcast throughout the day.