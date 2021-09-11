Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, IMD predicts more rainfall

New Delhi: The residents of Delhi woke up to moderate to heavy rainfall on Saturday (September 11, 2021) morning. The early morning showers brought slight respite from the heat in the national capital.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain in Delhi-NCR during the next two hours.

Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the national capital; visuals from Jorbagh area India Meteorological Department predicts 'moderate to heavy intensity rain' at many places of Delhi'. pic.twitter.com/9IOq3AMb3n — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2021

Continuous rain causes waterlogging in several parts of Delhi; visuals from Moti Bagh and RK Puram. pic.twitter.com/HpXtex5w7w — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2021

“Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi ( ), NCR ( Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Pahasu, Bulandshahar (U.P.) during next 2 hours. Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra (Haryana), Gangoh, Deoband, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnaur, Chandpur, Hastinapur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Daurala, Modinagar, Amroha, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Anupshahar, Jahangirabad (U.P.) during next 2 hours,” IMD tweeted at 7 am on Saturday.

Pahasu, Bulandshahar (U.P.) during next 2 hours. Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra (Haryana) — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 11, 2021

Earlier, the Met Department had predicted light to moderate rainfall at many parts of Delhi during the next 12 hours. Additionally, in another tweet IMD had said that several parts of NCR, including Noida and Ghaziabad, will also receive moderate showers.

"Light to moderate rainfall (upto 2 cm) is likely at many places of Delhi during next 12 hours. Moderate rainfall (3-5 cm) also likely at isolated places of Delhi during next 12 hours," IMD tweeted.

Light to moderate rainfall (upto 2 cm) is likely at many places of Delhi during next 12 hours. Moderate rainfall (3-5 cm) also likely at isolated places of Delhi during next 12 hours. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 10, 2021

Meanwhile, IMD on Friday said that rainfall in August, which recorded 24 per cent deficiency, was lowest in 12 years. Two major spells of weak monsoon prevailed over the country -- from August 9-16 and August 23-27 -- when northwest, central and adjoining peninsular and west coast of India had subdued rainfall activities.

"During August 2021, rainfall over the country as a whole was below Long Period Average (LPA) by minus 24 per cent. It is also the lowest August rainfall in last 12 years after 2009," the IMD said in an updated statement.

