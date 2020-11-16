हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi rain

Heavy rain, thunderstorm hit Delhi, bring respite from choking pollution; AQI at 435

Fairly widespread rain was recorded in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and few parts of Uttar Pradesh, which should help improve air quality, an IMD official said.

Heavy rain, thunderstorm hit Delhi, bring respite from choking pollution; AQI at 435
ANI photo

NEW DELHI: The national capital and its suburbs recorded light rainfall on Sunday under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.

Fairly widespread rain was recorded in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and few parts of Uttar Pradesh, which should help improve air quality, an IMD official said.  The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded 0.4 mm rainfall. The weather stations at Palam, Lodhi Road, Ridge, Jafarpur, Najafgarh and Pusa recorded 1.8 mm, 0.3 mm, 1.2 mm, 1mm, 1mm and 2.5 mm rainfall respectively.

Higher wind speed aided the dispersion of pollutants. The maximum wind speed was around 25 km per hour, IMD officials said.

According to Delhi Fire Service (DFS) chief Atul Garg, the Fire department received over 55 calls of "oil tinged rain" or "oil-like substance in rainwater" from various parts of the city. He said the department received 57 rain-related calls seeking their assistance. "Due to rains, dust and other materials got accumulated on the roads which led to slippery conditions, said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

"Prima facie, it seems that due to rain, dust, earth and other materials available on the road caused slippage and because of that motorists gave the call," he added.

The calls were made mostly by the motorists who faced difficulties moving ahead as the materials had accumulated along the way, he said.

Live TV

Tags:
Delhi rainIMDIMD rainDelhi Fire ServiceWestern Disturbance
Next
Story

Unlock 5: Religious places reopen for devotees from today in this state
  • 88,14,579Confirmed
  • 1,29,635Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,20,41,515Confirmed
  • 12,82,184Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT13M55S

ZEE Aadhyatma: Know about the story of Kedarnath