Heavy rainfall in Gurugram leads to massive traffic jams; authorities ask offices to work from home on Friday

The traffic moved at a snail's pace on the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway, Signature Tower Flyover, and Hero Honda Chowk due to waterlogging.

 

Sep 23, 2022

New Delhi: Heavy rainfall in Gurugram on Thursday (September 22, 2022) led to waterlogging and massive traffic jams in several parts of the city. A traffic police advisory urged residents to "come out of the house only when necessary" due to waterlogging and traffic congestion.

According to police, the traffic moved at a snail's pace on the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway, Signature Tower Flyover, and Hero Honda Chowk due to waterlogging. 

The waterlogging also caused problems in the Mayfield Garden, Basai Chowk, AIT Chowk, Atlas Chowk, and CRPF Chowk.

Work from home on Friday: Gurugram District Administration urges all offices

In the wake of heavy rainfall on Friday, the Gurugram Disaster Management Authority advised all corporate offices and private institutions in the district to ask employees to work from home.

"In view of heavy rainfall prediction for the district Gurugram on September 23, there are chances of waterlogging and traffic congestion. Therefore, all corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to work from home on Friday so that traffic congestion can be avoided and repair works of roads and drains can be carried out smoothly by civic agencies," the advisory read.

According to the district administration, Gurugram on Thursday received 54 mm of rainfall, with Wazirabad receiving the maximum 60 mm.

