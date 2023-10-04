trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2670879
Heavy Rainfall In Kerala Cause Waterlogging In Several Areas Of Thiruvananthapuram, IMD Predicts More Rains

Widespread rainfall activity will occur over Kerala during the next 2-3 days while heavy downpour at isolated places is likely in the next 24 hours. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 05:14 PM IST
Heavy Rainfall In Kerala Cause Waterlogging In Several Areas Of Thiruvananthapuram, IMD Predicts More Rains Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: The withdrawal of the southwest monsoon has caused heavy rains in various parts of the country. The southern state of Kerala has also received heavy rain showers which has triggered waterlogging in the capital city of Thiruvananthapuram. The district administration had already declared a holiday for educational institutions, including professional colleges and Kendriya Vidyalayas in Thiruvananthapuram, for October 4 due to an orange alert for heavy rain in the district.

Thiruvananthapuram On Yellow Alert As IMD Predicts Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Kerala

Widespread rainfall activity will occur over Kerala during the next 2-3 days while heavy downpour at isolated places is likely in the next 24 hours. The IMD had issued a yellow alert for Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam as the two districts are very likely to witness isolated heavy rain showers on October 4, 2023. Light to moderate rainfall will occurs over the several districts of the states including Kottayam, Thrissur and Idukki during the next 3-4 days.

