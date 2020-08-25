Heavy rainfall likely over east and northwest India till August 28: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted heavy rainfall over east and northwest India till August 28 and also issued a red alert for Odisha for August 26 and for Chhattisgarh on August 27. It said a low-pressure area (cyclonic circulation) over north Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood is very likely to move west-northwestwards during the next five days.

Under the influence of this system, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand till August 28 and over Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and west Rajasthan during August 26-28, the IMD added. Isolated extremely heavy falls are also very likely over Odisha on August 25-26 and over Chhattisgarh on August 27.

The monsoon trough is active and is very likely to remain active during the next 2-3 days. In addition, there is a convergence of strong lower level southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea over northwest India till August 28.

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over northwest India till August 28. Isolated heavy to very heavy falls are also very likely over Himachal Pradesh on August 26, over Uttrakhand from August 26-28 and over Uttar Pradesh on August 27-28.

Due to this, localized flooding of roads, water logging in low lying areas and closure of underpasses mainly in urban areas are likely. Occasional reduction in visibility due to heavy rainfall, disruption of traffic in major cities due to waterlogging in roads leading to increased travel time, minor damage to kutcha roads, possibilities of damage to the vulnerable structure, localized mudslides, and damage to horticulture and standing crops in some areas due to inundation is likely added the IMD.

The IMD suggested that people should check for traffic congestion on their routes before leaving for the destination, follow traffic advisories that are issued in this regard, avoid going to areas that face water logging problem often and avoid staying in vulnerable structure.