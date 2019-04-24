close

Heavy rainfall likely to occur in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

A moderate to heavy rainfall is likely to occur over coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry beginning early next week, according to the weather department.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, Chennai, a low-pressure area is likely to develop over the Indian Ocean and adjoining South-West Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to intensify into a depression and move towards the coastal region in Tamil Nadu intensifying into a cyclonic storm.

"A low-pressure area is very likely to develop over Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining South-West Bay of Bengal around April  25. It is very likely to intensify into a depression by April 27 and move towards Tamil Nadu coast and intensify into a cyclonic storm by April 29," said a Met department official.

"Due to this cyclonic activity, moderate to heavy rain likely to occur over coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on 29th April onwards," he added.

