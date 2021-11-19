हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karnataka

Heavy rainfall to lash Karnataka for 2 more days, schools shut in many districts

Incessant rainfall has already caused waterlogging in several parts of Bengaluru leading to traffic jams.

Heavy rainfall to lash Karnataka for 2 more days, schools shut in many districts
Representational Image

Bengaluru: As heavy rains are predicted in Karnataka for 48 hours, the government has announced holidays for schools and colleges in seven districts, including Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is chairing a meeting on Friday with district administration to review the situation in the state due to incessant rainfall since the last week and also take up the relief measures.

Bommai will take up the virtual meeting of all the district commissioners, CEO`s Zilla Panchayats to get information on damages caused by the rains, availability of emergency funds.

R. Vishal, Commissioner of Department of Public Instruction has authorised the district commissioners to take a call on declaring holiday for schools after assessing the situation of rains in their respective districts.

ALSO READ | IMD issues flash flood warnings for Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry

"The decision has to be taken at the local level depending on the weather to ensure the safety of students. The holidays will have to be compensated later," the circular said.

The district authorities of Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Ramnagar, Tumakuru, Chamarajanagar districts have announced holidays for schools and colleges. The authorities in Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural have also announced a holiday for schools on Friday.

Incessant rainfall has already caused waterlogging in several parts of Bengaluru leading to traffic jams.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert in Bengaluru and surrounding districts for Friday. With a depression forming over southwest Bay of Bengal, more rain and thunderstorms are predicted in southern and coastal districts of Karnataka for next two days and heavy rains for another four days at isolated places.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
KarnatakaKarnataka CMChief Minister Basavaraj BommaiHeavy rainfallRainfallIMDIndia Meteorological Department (IMD)
Next
Story

Celebrations erupt after PM Narendra Modi's announcement to repeal farm laws, people distribute 'jalebis'

Must Watch

PT26M24S

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to withdraw all three agriculture laws