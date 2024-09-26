Heavy Rains Batter Mumbai; Schools Closed, Traffic Halted, And Flights Diverted | 10 Points

Mumbai received heavy rainfall on Wednesday, causing significant disruptions across the city. The relentless downpour inundated low-lying areas, halted local train services, and forced the diversion of numerous flights. Reports indicated that some regions received over 100 mm of rain within just five hours, leading to severe waterlogging and traffic snarls.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) upgraded its initial orange alert for Mumbai and surrounding districts to a red alert, which remains in effect until 8:30 AM on Thursday. In light of the severe weather conditions, civic officials ordered the closure of all schools and colleges for the day.

According to data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the island city recorded 87.79 mm of rainfall, while the eastern suburbs received 167.48 mm, and the western suburbs saw 95.57 mm between 5 PM and 10 PM. The Mankhurd area in the eastern suburbs was hit hardest, receiving a staggering 276 mm of rain, followed closely by Bhandup with 275 mm and Powai with 274 mm. In the island city, Sewri Koliwada and Wadala reported over 145 mm, while the western suburbs recorded a maximum of 190 mm.

Mumbai Local Train Services Disruptions

Mumbai's local train services on the Harbour line resumed operations after water levels receded following heavy rains across the city on Wednesday. According to Central Railways, local trains faced delays and were operating at a cautious speed.

The Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railways stated, "Harbour line local trains have resumed after the water receded between Govandi and Mankhurd. Trains are running with caution and a restricted speed of 25 km/h. Services resumed at 11:23 PM."

As rainfall subsided in several areas and water began to recede from the tracks, services on the Central Railway main line also restarted. However, some railway commuters were seen walking on the tracks at Chunabhatti Railway Station due to severe waterlogging that persisted after the torrential rains.

The Central Railway's chief spokesperson noted waterlogging between Vidyavihar and Mulund on both the UP and DOWN slow lines, as well as on the DOWN lines between Bhandup and Nahur. "There is a caution order of 30 km/h speed imposed between Kanjurmarg and Vikhroli stations," he added.

Meanwhile, Western Railway reported that local trains on its suburban network continued to operate normally, despite the heavy rainfall. However, commuters shared their frustrations regarding the delays. One traveler recounted that his slow train took an hour to travel from Kurla to Ghatkopar, packed with passengers to the point where it was nearly impossible to breathe. Another passenger reported that his train remained stuck at Kurla for two hours.

Ghatkopar Railway Station, which also serves as a hub for Mumbai Metro, saw massive crowds. A user on X, @Prasadrajguru1, posted, "Ghatkopar Metro station right now. There's a chance of stampede as there's too much crowd. Avoid taking any mode of public transport right now."

In light of these challenges, Central Railway appealed to stranded passengers to remain inside the trains and to avoid stepping onto the tracks for their safety.

Landslide And Severe Traffic Congestion

A landslide occurred at Mumbra by-pass road due to heavy rains, with rocks removed from the road. Fire Officer Swapnil Sarnobat reported that the landslide occurred around 9:30 PM due to the ongoing heavy rains, a recurring issue for this particular stretch during monsoon season. Severe traffic congestion was reported on the Eastern Express Highway, exacerbated by severe waterlogging in areas such as Kurla East, Nehru Nagar, and Chembur. The Mumbai Police issued advisories on social media, urging residents to remain indoors in light of the red alert and to contact emergency services if necessary.

IMD Warnings

The IMD had previously issued a red alert for the neighboring districts of Thane, Palghar, and Raigad, while an orange alert was placed for Pune district. The weather forecast warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated locations across various regions, including Konkan & Goa and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Schools Ordered To Remain Shut In Mumbai And Pune

Mumbai Police declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Thursday, advising citizens to stay indoors unless essential. BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani urged residents to step out only if necessary. Pune District Collector Dr. Suhas Diwase also announced a public holiday for schools and colleges in Pune city and Pimpri Chinchwad.