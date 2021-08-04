Heavy rains batter Rajasthan as around 40 villages face flood threat

New Delhi: Amid the red warning alert by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy showers continued to batter Rajasthan on Tuesday (August 3, 2021) which may lead to floods in about 40 villages.

As per the officials, villages in Rajasthan's Dholpur district are facing flood threats due to heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Officials also informed that following heavy rains in the Kota division, the Chambal river barrage was opened after which water reached Dholpur and crossed the danger mark.

"As a result, about 40 villages in the surrounding areas are facing the threat of flood," officials said.

Dholpur District Collector RK Jaiswal took stock of the situation and informed that instructions have been given to monitor the villages facing the threat.

Heavy rainfall was also recorded at one or two places in Baran, Sawai Madhopur, Karauli, Jhalawar, Dausa, Tonk Bundi, and Jaipur leading to high inflow in some dams and rivers. Several other places in eastern Rajasthan and some places in the western part also witnessed light to moderate rain.

Earlier on Tuesday, the IMD predicted more rainfall over east Rajasthan and said that it will continue for the next five days.

