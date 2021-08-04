हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajasthan rains

Heavy rains batter Rajasthan as around 40 villages face flood threat

IMD on Tuesday has predicted more rainfall over Rajasthan and said that it will continue for the next five days. 

Heavy rains batter Rajasthan as around 40 villages face flood threat
A waterlogged area following heavy monsoon rain in Pushkar (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Amid the red warning alert by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy showers continued to batter Rajasthan on Tuesday (August 3, 2021) which may lead to floods in about 40 villages.

As per the officials, villages in Rajasthan's Dholpur district are facing flood threats due to heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Officials also informed that following heavy rains in the Kota division, the Chambal river barrage was opened after which water reached Dholpur and crossed the danger mark.

"As a result, about 40 villages in the surrounding areas are facing the threat of flood," officials said.

Dholpur District Collector RK Jaiswal took stock of the situation and informed that instructions have been given to monitor the villages facing the threat.

Heavy rainfall was also recorded at one or two places in Baran, Sawai Madhopur, Karauli, Jhalawar, Dausa, Tonk Bundi, and Jaipur leading to high inflow in some dams and rivers. Several other places in eastern Rajasthan and some places in the western part also witnessed light to moderate rain.

Earlier on Tuesday, the IMD predicted more rainfall over east Rajasthan and said that it will continue for the next five days. 

(With PTI inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rajasthan rainsRainFlood alert
Next
Story

Karnataka cabinet expansion today; CM Basavaraj Bommai says 'We need experience as well as enthusiasm'

Must Watch

PT17M36S

Uttar Pradesh: Why did 81 Hindu families put up posters of 'house for sale' in Moradabad?